’It’s been chaotic but worth it’: Montgomery RNs fighting COVID-19 in NYC

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New York City is one of America’s hardest-hit areas amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the number of cases skyrockets, the city’s healthcare system continues to be overwhelmed. In an effort to provide some relief, two Montgomery nurses left everything behind to help.
On March 31, Wendy McGriff and La ‘Shonda Crenshaw, both RN’s at Encompass Health and Rehabilitation in Montgomery, packed their bags and boarded a plane for New York City. In just 48 hours, they would find themselves at the epicenter of the pandemic.
“I heard that they were deploying nurses to come to New York and immediately I kind of felt that burning in my heart and said I’ve got to go I’ve got to go help,” McGriff said.
“I knew without a doubt I wanted to take this assignment,” Crenshaw said. “It would give me the opportunity to impact the COVID territory and the New York Community.”
Shortly after arrival, the nurses busy with their assignments and said they have not stopped working since. The duo is serving at two different hospitals. Both facilities are in immediate need of assistance. McGriff is at the Metropolitan Hospital and Crenshaw is at the Henry J. Carter Specialty Hospital and Nursing Facility.
Their workday lasts anywhere from 12-16 hours. Crenshaw is working the night shift. Her day starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 7 a.m. McGriff works the day shift, from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
At McGriff’s hospital, the staff has been hit hard with the amount of Coronavirus patients.
“Every patient I’ve had has been COVID positive,” McGriff said. “It’s in and out. You may discharge, but as soon as you discharge you’ve got another one coming in.”
McGriff said the staff-to-patient ratio can be minimal at times.
“You may get there and have 21 patients and their only be two nurses. You have staff nurses that have dedicated every ounce of their time and their hours and they have been there for days upon days and they’ve watched people pass away, young and old.”
At the Carter Facility where Crenshaw is located, she said she is treating patients of all kinds.
“We have some that are suspected, which is worse, but not all are COVID patients,” Crenshaw said.
Between the two nurses, they have a total of 42 years of medical experience and they both said they have never seen anything like this.
“It’s very chaotic," McGriff said. “You come into it knowing that at any moment they may be looking at you and then the next moment they may be taking their last breath.”
“The media does not exaggerate. The media is real,” Crenshaw said. “Whatever you see on the news, it’s true. I’m seeing it first-hand.”
They urge people to take this seriously. There is not a cure and no one is immune they said. They encourage everyone to take vitamins and drink lots of water.
“It takes no mercy on anyone. It doesn’t matter how old you are, how young you are if you’ve had a preexisting condition or not,” McGriff said.
“We see all types of patients, all ages. This coronavirus does not discriminate whatsoever,” Crenshaw said.
One of the hardest parts about this entire experience for them both they said is that family members are not getting the opportunity to say goodbye to their loved ones before they pass.
“So many of these families are not get that closure that we usually get in death,” McGriff said. “Some of them aren’t getting to say that last goodbye or if they do and they hear that last goodbye they’re hearing their family member in a moment of distress.”
“For me, the hardest part is looking into my patience eyes, everybody’s on a ventilator, looking into my patience eyes trying to convince them I’m doing all I can to help you breathe you know to help save your life to help give you your medication but yet still they have no one there. No one but the nurses,” Crenshaw said. “I experienced one time with a patient where she actually cried on the ventilator. She couldn’t talk, but she cried.
The outpouring of support from Greenville has been tremendous McGriff said. People have gone out of their way to send large amounts of homemade masks, and even a handmade prayer blanket.
Crenshaw and McGriff said what gets them through each day is the support from friends and family and most importantly, prayer.
April 22nd is their last day in the hospitals. Then they will have to self-quarantine for 14 days before heading home on May 7th.
If you would like to send the nurses an encouraging card or letter, you can send them to:
- TRYP Hotel, c/o Wendy McGriff, 345 W. 35th St., New York, NY 10001
- La’Shonda Crenshaw c/o Staybridge Suites Times Square, 340 W. 40th St., New York, NY 10018
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.