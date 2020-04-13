Jackson Hospital receives hundreds of masks from Tang’s Alterations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tang’s Alterations temporarily closed their doors on March 17, but employees are still hard at work. Instead of sewing dresses, they are sewing together hundreds of surgical masks for the medical staff at Jackson Hospital.
“It’s our responsibility and our duty to get up and help,” said Tang’s Alterations Owner Sieu Tang Wood. “Sewing. That’s the opportunity for us to serve. Making a mask, because that’s what we know how to do."
Wood said her team makes about 250 makes per day.
“So far we’ve made 750 masks for Jackson Hospital to pick up tonight, and our goal is 2,500,” she said.
In a statement, Jackson Hospital said the following about the donations they are so grateful to receive during this pandemic:
“It is said that one’s true character is revealed during hardships. The kindness and generosity the community has shown proves the River Region to be an outstanding group of individuals and businesses who band together for the greater good of our community and nation. For that, we are so grateful.”
The medical grade material used to make the masks is being provided by Jackson Hospital and Tang’s Alterations provides the labor. Three of Tang’s locations are helping in the effort: the Cloverdale, Peppertree, and Atlanta Highway locations. Wood said they are all practicing social distancing and wearing masks while they work.
Despite their business not being open, Wood said that right now the money is not what is important. What is important to her is doing everything she can to help those that are on the front lines saving lives.
“Business, we always can do it later, but this one cannot wait. One more mask to do, one more people to save. I’m not young anymore. I’m 78, but I feel like as long as I live, as long as I can move, I do what I can to help people,” Wood said.
As of April 13, Jackson Hospital has received about 650 masks and will have nearly 700 more by the end of the day.
