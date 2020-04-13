Juveniles arrested in Andalusia drive-by shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Andalusia Police Department has arrested two juveniles in connection with a drive-by shooting that occurred in March on Packer Avenue.
According to a post on the City of Andalusia Facebook page, Police Chief Paul Hudson said each juvenile has been charged with first-degree assault and is being held in juvenile detention facilities. Both are Evergreen natives.
The post says the juveniles are charged in a March 22 shooting on Packer Ave. APD Capt. Paul Dean said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound just hours after he made bond on charges of attempted murder in a March 16 incident.
The identities of the two juveniles have not been released.
