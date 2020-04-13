Man charged with making terrorist threat after claiming to have COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is charged with making a terrorist threat after allegedly causing a disturbance at a business and claiming to have the coronavirus.
According to the Montgomery Police Department, Brandon Takaiuous Robinson, 34, was taken into custody Saturday.
He was charged in connection to a disturbance at a business in the 900 block of West South Boulevard Wednesday around 11 p.m. He was reportedly damaging property and acting unruly.
“When asked to leave, Robinson made verbal threats that caused the complainant to clear the business,” police said.
Police say the threats included Robinson claiming he had the coronavirus.
The incident happened Wednesday, but police say it wasn’t reported to them until Friday.
There were no injuries.
Robinson is being help on a $15,000 bond.
