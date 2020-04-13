Homicide investigation opened after man’s body found in downtown Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A body was found Friday morning in Montgomery, and police are now investigating the case as a homicide.
According to the Montgomery Police Department, Cortez Grayson, 28, of Montgomery, was found dead on the ground on South Decatur Street near Scott Street in downtown Montgomery.
Forensic testing revealed Grayson suffered a fatal gunshot wound.
Police are still investigating, and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with knowledge of this shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215- STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
