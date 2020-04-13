MPD: Victims in fatal crash Friday had been shot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A fatal Friday evening traffic crash is now being investigated as a homicide after it was found that two people had been shot, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Police and medics responded to the crash around 6 p.m. at the intersection of South Decatur and Arba Street. On scene, authorities found victims in a Hyundai Sonata and Chevy Camaro.
Those in the Camaro had non-life-threatening injuries while the driver and a passenger in the Sonata were in life-threatening condition.
Both were taken to an area hospital where the passenger, 21-year-old Ja’Shundra White, later died.
MPD said additional medical evaluations of White and the driver found both had been shot, and those injuries caused the crash and White’s ultimate death. The driver, identified only as an adult male, remains in life-threatening but stable condition.
The circumstances around the shooting remain under investigation. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information that could help investigators with this case should call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
