Search for woman considered armed and dangerous, accused of stealing cars and firearms

CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Have you seen this woman?
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office are looking for her and they consider her armed and dangerous.
The woman is wanted in an investigation involving multiple car thefts, multiple vehicle burglaries and firearms being stolen across a multi-jurisdictional area.
If you know who she is or if you have any information, call the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Central Communications Center at (334) 270-1122 or SBI Special Agent Senior Jason DiNunzio at (334) 850-0910.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.