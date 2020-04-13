Some damage in central Ala. after Sunday storms

Limb down on power line in Cloverdale neighborhood in Montgomery (Source: Viewer)
By WSFA Staff | April 13, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT - Updated April 13 at 12:48 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Severe weather, including tornadoes, swept across the Southeast on Easter Sunday leaving destruction and at least 20 deaths in multiple states, but spared much of central and south Alabama.

The same couldn’t be said for Mississippi, Georgia, Arkansas and South Carolina where several fatalities have been reported. Areas of north Alabama also reported areas of heavy damage.

Central and east Alabama did see some damage, including downtown trees and power lines.

In Montgomery, one viewer shared video of a limb down on a power line on Graham Street in the Cloverdale area. The limb caused the lines to arc, but there were no reports of any injuries.

Some WSFA 12 News viewers lost our broadcasts around midnight due to high winds that forces some broadcast satellites out of alignment. That issue was addressed by Monday morning, but additional weather-related issues around noon are once again interrupting service.

In the Lee County area, one family reported a large oak tree down on their mobile home in the Smiths Station area. There were no injuries in that home and no serious injuries reported elsewhere in the county.

At last check, though, there were more than 23,000 Alabama Power customers in Central Alabama were still without power Monday.

The Alabama Emergency Management Agency reports the following damage around the state:

Autauga County

  • Trees down on roadways
  • Structural damage

Blount County

  • Multiple trees down
  • Flash Flood

Cherokee County

  • Tree and Power lines down
  • Structure damage

Chilton County

  • Trees down

Clarke County

  • Trees Down

Cullman County

  • Multiple trees & power lines down  

DeKalb County

  • Flash flooding
  • Bridge washed out

Elmore County

  • Several trees and power lines down with some structural damage

Etowah County

  • Several Trees and Power Lines Down, and structural damage

Fayette County

  • Multiple trees down

Franklin County

  • Trees down and power outages in Russellville

Jackson County

  • Water over roadway

Jefferson County

  • Structural damage
  • Numerous trees down

Marshall County

  • Trees, power lines down

Pickens County

  • Trees down

Shelby County

  • Structural damage
  • Trees down

Sumter County

  • Trees down

Tallapoosa County

  • Structural damage
  • Trees down

Tuscaloosa County

  • Power pole down
  • Structural damage
  • Trees down

Walker County

  • Trees down
  • Reports of power lines down

Washington County

  • Trees down

Wilcox County

  • Trees Down

If you have damage, make sure you take the following steps:

  • Call your insurance agent to begin filing a claim
  • Save any receipts for repairs
  • Make a list of all property damage
  • Take photos of all property damage

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.