Some damage in central Ala. after Sunday storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Severe weather, including tornadoes, swept across the Southeast on Easter Sunday leaving destruction and at least 20 deaths in multiple states, but spared much of central and south Alabama.
The same couldn’t be said for Mississippi, Georgia, Arkansas and South Carolina where several fatalities have been reported. Areas of north Alabama also reported areas of heavy damage.
Central and east Alabama did see some damage, including downtown trees and power lines.
In Montgomery, one viewer shared video of a limb down on a power line on Graham Street in the Cloverdale area. The limb caused the lines to arc, but there were no reports of any injuries.
Some WSFA 12 News viewers lost our broadcasts around midnight due to high winds that forces some broadcast satellites out of alignment. That issue was addressed by Monday morning, but additional weather-related issues around noon are once again interrupting service.
In the Lee County area, one family reported a large oak tree down on their mobile home in the Smiths Station area. There were no injuries in that home and no serious injuries reported elsewhere in the county.
At last check, though, there were more than 23,000 Alabama Power customers in Central Alabama were still without power Monday.
The Alabama Emergency Management Agency reports the following damage around the state:
Autauga County
- Trees down on roadways
- Structural damage
Blount County
- Multiple trees down
- Flash Flood
Cherokee County
- Tree and Power lines down
- Structure damage
Chilton County
- Trees down
Clarke County
- Trees Down
Cullman County
- Multiple trees & power lines down
DeKalb County
- Flash flooding
- Bridge washed out
Elmore County
- Several trees and power lines down with some structural damage
Etowah County
- Several Trees and Power Lines Down, and structural damage
Fayette County
- Multiple trees down
Franklin County
- Trees down and power outages in Russellville
Jackson County
- Water over roadway
Jefferson County
- Structural damage
- Numerous trees down
Marshall County
- Trees, power lines down
Pickens County
- Trees down
Shelby County
- Structural damage
- Trees down
Sumter County
- Trees down
Tallapoosa County
- Structural damage
- Trees down
Tuscaloosa County
- Power pole down
- Structural damage
- Trees down
Walker County
- Trees down
- Reports of power lines down
Washington County
- Trees down
Wilcox County
- Trees Down
If you have damage, make sure you take the following steps:
- Call your insurance agent to begin filing a claim
- Save any receipts for repairs
- Make a list of all property damage
- Take photos of all property damage
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.