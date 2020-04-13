Suspect sought in theft from Prattville business

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is trying to identify the person who stole a U-Haul tow dolly on April 4.
CrimeStoppers released an image of a newer model 2-door Dodge Ram truck that investigators say was used to steal the dolly from a business in Prattville.
If you have any information on this suspect, call police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question.
Your tip could lead to a cash reward of up to $5,000.
