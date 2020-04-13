UAB Doctor infected with COVID-19 recovers, now working with patients with the virus

“We don’t want to give unrealistic hope of course at any time, but when there is an understanding of how a disease process goes, we can assess how that individual is doing, put it into where they fit on the spectrum and then interpret that for the patient and in a lot of cases there is a lot of hope in this disease,” explained Dr. Saag. “Obviously some people end up having a deteriorating condition and have to go to the hospital, but for a majority of people, they can weather this out and by coming to the clinic, and talking to us, we can put into perspective where they are in the spectrum.”