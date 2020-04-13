5-year-old dies, 2 women remain hospitalized after being hit by vehicle

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 5-year-old girl died at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery after being struck by a vehicle Friday night, the Montgomery Police Department confirmed.
The child, Melanie Jasso, and two women were struck by a Toyota RAV4 around 6:15 p.m. Friday on Lagoon Park Drive at Shady Grove Drive.
The two women suffered injuries that police described as life threatening. On Monday, the women were listed in stable condition, MPD said.
“MPD’s investigation indicates that the Toyota was traveling west bound on Lagoon Park Drive when the pedestrians entered the lane of travel and were struck,” a news release from MPD stated.
Police say no charges are anticipated in the case.
