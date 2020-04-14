Alabama Department of Corrections employees test positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Six employees of the Alabama Department of Corrections have self-reported positive tests for COVID-19.
On Tuesday, ADOC confirmed six facilities where these workers are employed.
- St. Clair Correctional Facility - one employee
- Staton Correctional Facility - one employee
- Limestone Correctional Facility - one employee
- Elmore Correctional Facility - one employee
- Bullock Correctional Facility - one employee
- Elba Community-Based Facility/Community Work Center - one employee
ADOC does not test its staff for COVID-19. If a staff member becomes symptomatic, he or she must contact his or her physician, who subsequently will order a COVID-19 test so long as certain CDC criteria are met.
Per HIPPA regulations, ADOC is not allowed to inquire about a staff member’s personal health conditions, including the results of a COVID-19 test. Staff, of their own free will, can self-report a positive test result to the Office of Health Services.
When ADOC verifies a positive test among our staff through self-reporting, they then are able to share a public update on the result.
No inmates at these facilities have tested positive as of April 14.
