Alabama’s COVID-19 deaths rise to 73, Ivey to speak at 11 a.m.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s confirmed death’s from COVID-19 has risen to 73, according to the data map from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Gov. Kay Ivey will hold a joint news conference with State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris Tuesday to update the public on the state’s response to COVID-19.
The news conference is set to take place at 11 a.m.
Alabama issued a stay at home order for the entire state on April 3. The order, which will remain in place through April 30, is an amendment to the state’s previous COVID-19 health orders.
According to the latest numbers from the ADPH, 62 people are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Over 28,000 people have been tested across the state and 3,800 have tested positive. Forty-one other deaths that were possibly from the coronavirus are under review.
These are the latest confirmed deaths by county:
- Autauga -1
- Chambers - 8
- Colbert – 1
- Coosa -1
- Etowah - 6
- Jackson - 2
- Jefferson - 10
- Lauderdale - 1
- Lee - 8
- Macon - 1
- Madison - 3
- Marengo- 1
- Marshall - 1
- Marion - 3
- Mobile - 12
- Montgomery - 1
- Randolph - 3
- Shelby - 5
- Tallapoosa - 4
- Washington – 1
According to ADPH, reported deaths represent the number of individuals who have a positive lab result and are now deceased. To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease, the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and the Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff.
Once a review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will be added to the official death count. The reported deaths total is a cumulative number and does not decrease once a death has been confirmed to be from COVID-19.
The ADPH website now shows additional data elements to describe the state residents who are affected by COVID-19, including age, sex, race, and ethnicity. The website also shows clinical and epidemiologic characteristics of patients, including the number of patients in the ICU and on mechanical ventilation.
RESOURCES FOR ASSISTANCE:
If you are looking for food, work, or other assistance during the pandemic, check out the resources available HERE.
State officials opened a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
