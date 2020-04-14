Gorgeous weather all week with a chance of frost

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get those sunglasses ready, y’all! We’ve got a beautiful blue sky in the forecast each day through Friday with very comfortable temperatures to boot!
Highs will range from the lower 70s Tuesday to the upper 60s Wednesday and middle 70s on Thursday under mainly sunny skies. The only caveat with this week’s forecast is the chilly overnight temperatures for both Tuesday night and Wednesday night.
Lows are expected to fall down into the lower 40s and even upper 30s in spots. That could lead to areas of frost in the typically colder locations outside of city centers. So you might want to consider bringing in any sensitive plants you have outside. Fortunately, frost potential looks very low beyond Wednesday night!
After a shot of 80s on Friday, a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms exists for both days this weekend. It won’t rain all day either day, and there is some disagreement among our forecast models regarding when the best chance of rain is, but there is at least a 50% chance of showers each day. Highs will be in the middle and upper 70s.
At this time, the threat of severe weather looks very low for the weekend!
