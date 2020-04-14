Hyundai donates 10K COVID-19 test kits to Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery and surrounding counties are about to get an influx of COVID-19 testing kits thanks to a donation from Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama.
To date, Alabama has tested about 30,000 people for the respiratory illness. Now, HMMA is coordinating an in-kind donation to bring about 10,000 more tests to the River Region.
The tests, developed by a South Korean diagnostics company called Seegene, can simultaneously detect 3 different genes of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for causing COVID-19.
“When the first COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Alabama, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed asked Hyundai to locate more tests for Montgomery and surrounding communities,” said Byungjin Jin, president and CEO, HMMA. “He recognized South Korea’s best practice of extensive drive-thru testing was critical to protecting the healthcare workers and patients from potential spread of novel coronavirus, while critically identifying those most in need."
“We thank Hyundai’s global leadership and President Jin locally for prioritizing the health and wellbeing of HMMA’s team members, as well as that of their families and neighbors throughout Montgomery,” Mayor Reed said.
HMMA’s support is part of Hyundai Motor America’s efforts to distribute tests to select institutions in hard-hit cities like New Orleans, Chicago, and Detroit.
The HMMA vehicle plant has been closed since March 18 because of the pandemic. At least one of the plant’s nearly 3,000 employees has tested positive for the virus. That person later died from complications brought about by coronavirus.
In addition to the test kit donations, HMMA has also provided support to local medical providers with food and face mask donations.
