It’s mid-April, but FROST is possible for some

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Here we are in mid-April. It’s supposed to be 76° during the day and 51° at night. That sounds pretty nice, doesn’t it?
Well, unfortunately, we won’t be that warm over the next few days. That includes during both the afternoon and at night. Daytime high temperatures Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will likely stay at or below 75° in Montgomery.
Upper 60s and lower 70s with sunshine isn’t bad, though. It’s the overnight lows that may make you grimace a bit. The image at the top of this article shows the projected low temperatures by sunrise Thursday morning. Yes, those are 30s showing up in places.
Yikes.
That would be cold enough to support the chance of frost development!
For the purpose of this article, our meteorologists are using 36° as the temperature at which a frost is defined. It is possible in some circumstances to see frost develop with temperatures between 37° and 42°.
With the 36-degree threshold in place, Montgomery typically sees its last frost by March 24th. However, a frost (low of 36°) has been recorded as late as April 29th! So if we see a frost occur in spots early Thursday morning, it wouldn’t technically be unheard of for our area.
But it would be on the unusual side of the spectrum overall.
Fortunately we are not looking at the threat of a freeze, which is when then temperature reaches 32°. Our typical last 32-degree morning occurs by March 16th, so we are well past that.
For perspective on 30-degree temperatures in April, the city of Montgomery has only seen four days during the month of April with lows in the 30s dating back to 2016. That averages out to one 30-degree day per April.
So again, it wouldn’t be “ridiculous” if we drop into the 30s Thursday morning, but it wouldn’t necessarily be typical. To prepare for that risk, though, we suggest bringing in or covering up any tender plants and vegetation!
