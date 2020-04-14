Lanier PTSA Food Pantry feeding families during pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An organization started four years ago at Sidney Lanier High School is now doing its part during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Katina James said she was PTSA president back when the Lanier PTSA Food Pantry first started off. She says they don’t just serve members of the Sidney Lanier family.
“Anybody that is in need as a part of the Poet Nation PTSA or part of the school system, we allow them to come in," said James.
The meals they provide are meant to help families get through the week.
“We try to give them two breakfasts, two lunch, two dinners and two snacks,” said James.
In its beginning, the food pantry served five families. Now, James says they’re up to 25.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.