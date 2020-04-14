Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Corrections has announced its first coronavirus case in one of the state prisons. The department says Monday that an inmate at the State Penitentiary at Parchman was found to have had the virus after he died. It did not say when he died, but it did say he had other health problems. The Health Department says Monday that Mississippi has at least 2,942 confirmed cases and 98 deaths from the virus. The mayor of Greenville says people won't have to pay $500 tickets issued at drive-up church services. The city banned such services to control spread of the virus.