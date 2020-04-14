Lee’s Duke Miles ready to shine at Troy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was quite the senior season for Lee High School guard Duke Miles, but his basketball journey is just beginning.
"It means a lot winning the state championship at this school. Being the first to ever do it," Miles said.
From Class 7A state champion to Future Division I guard at Troy University, Miles is ready for his next opportunity to shine with the Trojans.
“I just want to bring integrity, energy and be a leader as a point guard, because they are losing a couple of point guards this year," said Miles. "I just want to lead the team and have everybody in the right position. That’s what I want to bring to the table.”
Miles committed to the Trojans on April 10 after averaging over 17 points per game for the Generals this season.
“I can honestly say what helped me make this decision was my parents, Scott Cross and the Trojans. I can see him turning this program around, because he turned a lot of programs around in his years of coaching," Miles stated. “I trust him. I believe he is going to make the right decisions, and we can play for championships.”
With the Covid-19 pandemic closing down schools, Miles held his commitment ceremony in his front yard.
“My mom did all the decorations and stuff. It was like a sight to see, honestly. It was so amazing. I was very excited. I almost wanted to cry, but I didn’t," Miles said. “Just to know you have someone in your life that actually cares and loves you that much to make your own signing day in your own yard, that’s more than you can ask for.”
Regular signing period for college basketball begins on Wednesday.
