NWS damage surveys find tornadoes hit several counties on Easter Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Weather Service in Mobile conducted a damage survey and confirmed on April 12 there were tornadoes in Choctaw, Clarke and Wilcox counties.
In Choctaw County, NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado with 105 mph winds touched down in a heavily wooded area west of Highway 17. The tornado snapped numerous pine trees along its path.
In Clarke County, an EF-1 tornado with 105 mph winds touched down just west of West Bend Road and moved northwest before lifting. The tornado snapped numerous pine trees.
In Wilcox County, an EF-1 tornado with 110 mph winds entered from Marengo County, just southwest of County Road 32 and lifted near County Road 30. Pine trees were snapped and uprooted, and a mobile home was heavily damaged.
NWS said these findings are preliminary.
