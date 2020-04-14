Pandemic impacts human connection at Elmore County Food Pantry

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - It is a painful reality at the Elmore County Food Pantry, one Isaiah Zeigler never thought would happen. He can no longer go inside and shop for groceries which made the pantry unique of all the area food pantries.
“Pick what you want.. talk to people and go on,” said Zeigler.
There is plenty of food, so there is no shortage. Another truckload arrived Tuesday.
Instead of clients being able to come inside and select what they want, the groceries are packed up and delivered to them under the awning outside. This is a big deal for those who pride themselves on being able to shop for food in spite of their circumstances in life.
The COVID-19 virus has gotten in the way.
“It does bother us, but as long as we have it here we’ll continue to do what we can to get it to them," said Elmore County Food Pantry Director Kathy Hall.
The Elmore County Food Pantry has around 600 clients. Of that number, 20 percent have been laid off and just last week the pantry put together 56 emergency boxes of food.
“Unfortunately, what the shutdown has meant for everyone is minimized human contact,” said Elmore County Food Pantry Board Chairman pastor Jonathan Yarboro.
The pantry had no choice but to eliminate in-house shopping.. particularly for people like Zeigler, who has an underlying condition; cancer.
“I am already sick. If I catch that, there’s telling what it will do to me," said Zeigler.
But there is hope, a goal to strive for.
“I’m hoping to open the doors by May 1 for that,” said Hall.
One Zeigler is hoping will re-open the door to what gave them dignity and the human touch.
The Elmore County Food Pantry is primarily funded by area churches and private donors. It is the largest pantry served by the Montgomery Area Food Bank.
