Poarch Band of Creek Indians producing personal protective equipment

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Poarch Band of Creek Indians announced Tuesday that the Tribe is aiding in the fight against the coronavirus.
Muskogee Technology, a company owned by the Tribe, has started producing protective personal equipment that can be used by Baptist Health Care.
“We are honored to serve and do what we can during this pandemic,” said Muskogee Technology President and CEO Westly L. Woodruff.
Muskogee Technology normally provides a variety of services to meet the needs of the aerospace, defense, heavy machinery, wind energy, and oil and gas industries.
“We are thankful Muskogee Technology can shift their production to gowns for our doctors, nurses and team members. COVID-19 has changed the health care landscape and as we work to provide care to our patients and others we serve, we are grateful this local company can partner with us in this way,” said Baptist Health Care CEO and President Mark Faulkner.
The first batch of gowns was delivered Monday, the Tribe says.
