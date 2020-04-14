2 wanted on multiple fraud, vehicle break-in charges

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Wetumpka police and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating two suspects who allegedly broke into a vehicle, stole credit cards, and used them at an area store.
The unidentified man and woman are connected to an investigation involving multiple instances of fraudulent use of a credit card and unlawful breaking into a vehicle.
An investigation was opened after the suspects broke out the window of a vehicle in the 74000 block of Tallassee Highway in Wetumpka, stealing the victim’s purse off the seat.
Investigators say the duo quickly used the victim’s credit card at the nearby Wetumpka Walmart. Though they entered the store separately, the vehicle they used is believed to be a White Jeep Cherokee.
CrimeStoppers believe that these same two suspects committed the same type of crimes in other neighboring jurisdictions.
If you have information that could solve this case, call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Your tip may lead to a cash reward of up to $5,000.
