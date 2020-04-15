Alabama Retail Association upset over COVID-19 stay at home order

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Retail Association is taking issue with Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s coronavirus stay-at-home order.
The organization, which represents the state’s retailers sees one aspect of the order as being unfair.
Under the order, some stores are seen as "essential" in Alabama and others are not. Essential stores can remain open, including stores that sell groceries. But other, smaller stores have been forced to close and many are now facing serious financial trouble.
“Since this pandemic started in the middle of March, our business is down 71 percent. That’s just in four weeks,” said small business owner George Wilder.
Wilder owns ‘The Locker Room,’ a men’s clothing store with locations in Montgomery and Auburn. He says he understands the importance of social distancing but he believes that it easily could be practiced in small stores as well as large ones.
“We know most of our customers and they would feel comfortable in our stores, especially if there were only four or five people in there, or even just two or three people,” Wilder said.
Wilder is a member of the Alabama Retail Association, which is also expressing concern about current guidelines from the governor.
Association President Rick Brown was quoted on the organization's website saying:
Brown is a member of the COVID-19 Emergency Small Business Task Force Subcommittee, which is expected to submit a plan to the governor and state health officer by Thursday, April 17.
At a news conference Tuesday, the governor said her order was not mean to penalize business, but only to protect public health. She conceded that improvements could be made.
Meanwhile, Wilder says his stores remain closed but customers who call can be seen privately on a one-on-one basis. He says his tailors are using this time to sew much-needed protective masks for local hospitals.
“I’m not knocking the big box stores because I’m advocating for some of those,” Wilder pointed out. “But there are big box stores selling clothing and yet The Lock Room and other small stores can’t sell clothes because we don’t have groceries.”
