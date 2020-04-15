Auburn players working out from home during COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I never really thought that stuff like this could happen, I’d be sitting home in April.”
Auburn linebacker K-J Britt was supposed to be in Jordan-Hare Stadium last Saturday for A-Day. COVID-19 canceled spring practices, which means Britt and his teammates like quarterback Bo Nix have to workout at home.
“Real quarantine workouts," Britt said. "Pushups, situps, bodyweight squats and stuff like that.”
“Whatever you can find out in the yard to do is what you find yourself doing,” Nix said.
Missing spring also affects preparations for next season. Auburn recently hired a new offensive coordinator, so Nix is having to learn new plays via Zoom teleconference, and practice on his own.
“I’ll kind of call the play in my head and make sure I know where the guys would be and kind of have a spring practice by myself," Nix said.
They’re preparing by themselves for a season that may or may not happen. They’re just hoping to get back on the field this fall to play a full season.
“A fall without football it would leave many people around the south kind of lost," Nix said. "I’m not sure how that would work, but whatever happens it’s in God’s control so I’m not really worried about it.”
It’s a difficult situation for all college athletes, but in the end they know it’s all about keeping everyone safe so they can have football in the future, whenever that may be.
“Football will handle itself," Britt said. "I just want to make sure everybody can make it back down there because Coronavirus is real, you know?... Just make sure you’re right with the man upstairs and make sure that you’re doing everything right that you’ve got to do so you’re not affected.”
