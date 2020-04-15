Contact Tracing: ADPH explains how it can contain COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is trying to contain the COVID-19 outbreak by practicing contact tracing. But what is it?
ADPH said contact tracing is designed to identify people who might be infected or might contract a disease in order to intervene and reduce the risk of the disease spreading. The infected person would be interviewed about who they have been in contact with, such as the people in their household or their coworkers.
ADPH then would identify the contacts who are at risk and advise them on monitoring symptoms and remaining at home until the incubation period has passed.
If a company is notified regarding an employee who has tested positive for COVID-19, employers should follow the enhanced procedures for cleaning outlined by CDC.
ADPH Dr. Karen Landers said when the department conducts a contact investigation, they will not reveal the name of the person infected to the public.
ADPH has staff members from various disease control and related backgrounds working on contact tracing.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.