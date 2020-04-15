Grants awarded to help in fight against coronavirus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Central Alabama Community Foundation and River Region United Way came together and helped out nonprofit organizations around the River Region, central Alabama and the Wiregrass affected by the coronavirus.
Wednesday, during a joint press conference held online, the Community COVID-19 United Relief Fund grant winners were announced.
The following winners each received $2,500:
- Autauga Interfaith Care Center - to purchase food from the Montgomery Area Food Bank for distribution to clients unable to work due to COVID-19
- Butterfly Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center - to provide funding for comprehensive services for three child abuse victims/caregivers (higher volume of cases expected to occur due to COVID-19 stressors)
- Coffee County Family Services Center - to provide direct client assistance for food and utilities (that will be paired with ongoing case management services)
- The Community of Hope - to provide food and other costs for curbside food distribution program
- The Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention - to set up HIPPA-compliant virtual system for youth counseling, parent support, and family education in collaboration with Dothan area law enforcement, social service, and educational partners
- Flatline Church at Chisholm - to purchase food for distribution in the Chisholm community through its rolling store and door-to-door programs and the Food Bank’s mobile pantry
- House to House Community Development - to provide rental assistance for seven of their clients
- The King’s Canvas - to provide supplies for artists to create art that will be sold online to generate income for their families
- Macon MEANS Cancer Support - to provide supplies and transportation costs for food distribution in Macon County in partnership with Helping Hand Food Ministry
- Mary Ellen’s Hearth at Nellie Burge Community Center - to purchase commercial washer and dryer to quickly disinfect clothing worn by clients working in healthcare and retail positions
- MBA Community Ministries, Inc. - to purchase food from the Montgomery Food Bank for distribution through its Rolling Store to Montgomery neighborhoods with limited food access
- Montgomery Antioch District Association Ministries - to provide utility or rent assistance for persons who are financially insecure due to COVID-19
- The Noah Foundation - to assist 10 families in its Family Therapy Support Program with expenses related to COVID-19 through a one-time distribution for food, medical, or transportation costs
- Oasis of Hope - to subsidize transportation costs to distribute food to Prattville students in partnership with United Christian Church
- Prattville YMCA - to provide emergency childcare for those who must work and have no childcare options
- River City Church - to provide supplies for safe food distribution at its 4th Saturday Community Outreach and utility costs for a mobile shower system to combat the spread of COVID-19 through the Montgomery homeless population
- Society of St. Andrew - to provide transport and packaging costs of produce donated by farmers for distribution by area nonprofits (increased costs due to COVID-19 response)
- West Elmore Christian Ministry Extension (W.E.L.C.O.M.E.) Inc. - to provide food for distribution to 250 families in West Elmore County
- Washington Park-Westcottville Neighborhood Association - to purchase personal hygiene and cleaning supplies for distribution to 50 families in these West Montgomery neighborhoods
- Wiregrass Area United Way Food Bank - to provide additional transportation costs to distribute food caused by the closure of the majority of the Bank’s member agencies (most food pantries are staffed by retirees who cannot leave home now)
This was just the first round of grants. The Central Alabama Community Foundation says organizations can apply online.
Organizations receiving a grant may reapply for additional funds after expending the initial award, the CACF says.
