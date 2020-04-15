Group sought for stealing beer, food during Montgomery curfew

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators are asking the public for help identifying a group of people who allegedly shoplifted at a Montgomery convenience store Saturday night while violating the city’s curfew order.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and the Montgomery Police Department say the group walked into a convenience store shortly after 10 p.m. and stole beer and food.
Once identified, the police department says the suspects will be charged with theft of property and could face a fine of up to $500 and up to 180 days in the city jail for violating the city’s curfew, put in place to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The curfew, enacted on March 27, is in indefinite effect from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. daily.
If you can identify the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Tips could lead to a cash reward of up to $5,000.
