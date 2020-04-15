Group sought for stealing beer, food during Montgomery curfew

Montgomery Police and CrimeStoppers are searching for a group that allegedly stole beer and food from a convenience store while violating the city's COVID-19 curfew. (Source: CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA Staff | April 15, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT - Updated April 15 at 3:40 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators are asking the public for help identifying a group of people who allegedly shoplifted at a Montgomery convenience store Saturday night while violating the city’s curfew order.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and the Montgomery Police Department say the group walked into a convenience store shortly after 10 p.m. and stole beer and food.

Once identified, the police department says the suspects will be charged with theft of property and could face a fine of up to $500 and up to 180 days in the city jail for violating the city’s curfew, put in place to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The curfew, enacted on March 27, is in indefinite effect from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. daily.

If you can identify the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Tips could lead to a cash reward of up to $5,000.

