Homicide case opened after man dies from March assault

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The victim of a March 11 Montgomery assault had died, prompting police to open a homicide investigation.
Gary Young, 79, died Sunday at an area hospital as a result of the injuries he sustained a month before, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
The assault investigation was opened after police and fire medics were called to the 1000 block of Eastern Boulevard the Wednesday afternoon of the attack. There, first responders found Young in life-threatening condition and took him to Jackson Hospital where he remained until his death.
MPD says the circumstances surrounding the assault remain under investigation and that no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
