Lee Co. corrections officer tests positive for COVID-19

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A corrections officer in Lee County has tested positive for COVID-19, Sheriff Jay Jones confirms.
The officer received positive test results yesterday, but had been on their off days, so they had not been to the jail in several days.
Sheriff Jones says the officer is doing fine and is being quarantined for two weeks.
The sheriff also confirms that they are following necessary procedures to ensure no inmates or other employees get sick.
