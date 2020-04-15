Look to the east just before sunrise for a special treat Wednesday and Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you can, try to venture outdoors this morning or Thursday morning before the sun comes up. Why, you ask? Well, a pretty cool astronomical event will be happening.
The waning moon will be passing by Mars, Saturn and Jupiter in the southeastern sky.
You’ll certainly notice Jupiter more than Mars or Saturn as it is roughly 14 times brighter, but you should be able to easily identify each of the three planets as long as clouds don’t cover the night sky.
The planets will appear in the following order from left to right: Mars, Saturn, Jupiter.
Yes, despite what you learned in elementary school about the order of the planets, Saturn will be located between Mars and Jupiter. If you snap a photo, be sure to send it on in and we will air it when we can!
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.