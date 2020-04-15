March weather to give way to a chance of showers, storms this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a chilly start in the 40s for many Wednesday morning, the daytime will be absolutely gorgeous. And very March-like. It’ll feel like early March with a slight breeze, sunshine and highs only in the mid-60s.
The likely coldest night until fall comes Wednesday night as lows bottom out near 40° in most locations. It’s possible some see the mercury dip into the upper 30s, which could lead to areas of patchy frost. It wouldn’t hurt to bring in or cover up and tender plants or vegetation you may have outside.
Dry weather and comfortable humidity continue for Thursday and Friday as highs head from the mid-70s to the lower 80s to end the workweek. Clouds will increase Friday ahead of a weak system that could bring a few showers and possibly a storm through the first half of Saturday. That system will be minor, and a healthy portion of the region may stay entirely dry.
The better chance of widespread rain -- and perhaps a storm or two -- comes later in the day on Sunday into the first half of Monday. Most of central and southern Alabama will get a healthy rainfall with this stronger storm system, but severe weather is not anticipated at this time.
