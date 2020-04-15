Montgomery airport to receive over $2.5 million through CARES Act

“On behalf of the airport authority and board of directors, we truly appreciate Congresswoman Sewell going to bat for the airports,” said Marshall Taggart, Executive Director, Montgomery Regional Airport. “Congresswoman Sewell parks at our airport and she flies in and out of our airport, so we consider ourselves her hometown airport, and she treats us that way. Like other airports, we’ve been profoundly affected by COVID-19. There is a significant strain on our ability to pay payroll and other necessary functions, however, these resources and funding mean we will be able to sustain and maintain operations for the time being. We are incredibly grateful for the partnership in ensuring our continued functionality.”