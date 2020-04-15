Montgomery airport to receive over $2.5 million through CARES Act

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Regional Airport will receive more than $2.5 million through the U.S. Congress’ third COVID-19 response bill, the CARES Act.
Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced the funding Wednesday. MGM will receive $2,576,658 in funding; this is part of the $21,549,052 in funding that will go to six airports in Sewell’s district.
“While we must continue to prioritize health care and safety initiatives to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we must also do everything possible to mitigate the economic devastation caused by these necessary health care restrictions,” said Rep. Sewell. “Our airports are vital to our local economies, and while I continue to strongly encourage every Alabamian across the 7th Congressional District to stay home and avoid travel, I am equally committed to ensuring the stability of our airports.”
The CARES Act allocated $10 billion to airports across the country, with no local match required, to help mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis.
“On behalf of the airport authority and board of directors, we truly appreciate Congresswoman Sewell going to bat for the airports,” said Marshall Taggart, Executive Director, Montgomery Regional Airport. “Congresswoman Sewell parks at our airport and she flies in and out of our airport, so we consider ourselves her hometown airport, and she treats us that way. Like other airports, we’ve been profoundly affected by COVID-19. There is a significant strain on our ability to pay payroll and other necessary functions, however, these resources and funding mean we will be able to sustain and maintain operations for the time being. We are incredibly grateful for the partnership in ensuring our continued functionality.”
Other airports in the 7th district receiving funding are:
- Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (Birmingham, AL) - $18,745,394
- Tuscaloosa National Airport (Tuscaloosa, AL) - $157,000
- Demopolis Regional Airport (Demopolis, AL) - $30,000
- Craig Field Regional Airport (Selma, AL) - $20,000
- Vaiden Field Airport (Marion, AL) - $20,000
