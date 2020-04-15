New developments in COVID-19 outbreak at Alex City veterans nursing home

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Of the four military veterans nursing homes in Alabama, the largest outbreak happened inside the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alex City.
Two state leaders have launched an investigation in how the outbreak started and whether it could’ve been prevented in the first place.
“I would say the fact-finding started a week ago after some complaints," said State Rep. Ed Oliver, who represents the district that includes the veterans home.
Oliver and the head of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs say the probe is not meant to be punitive but get to the bottom of what happened and why.
“We will continue rigorous testing. We’re working with the federal government as we speak," said Commissioner Kent Davis.
“We have reports of lack of hand sanitizers and those are things we’re looking at right now," said Oliver.
An employee was the the first to test positive on March 30, a resident on April 8. Now the latest numbers: a total of 49 have tested positive, 20 staff members, 29 residents - of that number, two veterans died. One death was related to the virus. No official word on the second passing.
″It is the most difficult place to contain an outbreak because of the proximity to one another," said Oliver.
“We are isolating anyone who tested positive and we’re working with the federal government now as we speak," Davis added.
Now the encouraging news; most of the 20 staff members infected have been medically cleared to go back to work.
“I take this seriously. This has been hard on all of us," said Davis.
Hard because this is a different kind of war battle; the invisible enemy.
Davis said the entire staff at Bill Nichols is in full gloves and masks. Davis says he’s already contacted the national guard to help with decontamination efforts and FEMA with additional testing.
