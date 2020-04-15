Police: Teen fatally stabbed, body found near community center

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are looking into a homicide after a teen’s body was found near a community center Tuesday.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, officers, and medics were called to the 5900 block of Christy Lane around noon after a body was reportedly found near the Regency Park Community Center.
At the scene, Duckett says officers found 17-year-old Maryuri Jissel lying on the ground.
Duckett says the cause of the death was not initially known, but a forensic evaluation determined Jissel had been fatally stabbed.
No arrests have been made at this time. If you have any information related to this homicide, please call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness line at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
