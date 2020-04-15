Woman, 88, recovers from COVID-19 at east Ala. hospital

Myrtis Chappell, an 88-year-old patient who was one of the first to be admitted with COVID-19 at EAMC-Lanier Hospital, was discharged from the medical nursing unit yesterday. She will now begin a 20-day physical therapy rehab regimen elsewhere in the hospital before returning home. When Myrtis arrived at EAMC-Lanier, she was Flu A and Flu B positive, in addition to being COVID-19 positive. She has been re-tested since her recovery, and is now COVID-19 negative. Way to go, Ms. Chappell!