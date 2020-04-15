2 women charged with murder in Montgomery crash, shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Montgomery women have been arrested and charged in connection a fatal shooting Friday evening that was discovered after police responded to a car crash.
Charletta Anderson, 26, and Shaniqua Lawry, 29, both of Montgomery are each facing charges of murder and attempted murder.
An investigation was opened Friday after police and medics responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of S. Decatur and Arba Street.
Two victims in a Hyundai Sonata suffered life-threatening injuries, with passenger Ja’Shundra White, 21, later dying at an area hospital. An examination of White and the unnamed adult male who was driving the car found both had been shot.
The Montgomery Police Department said their ongoing investigation indicates that the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute, but details of that dispute were not released.
Agents with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Anderson Tuesday night and Lawry Wednesday morning.
They were taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where they’re being held on bonds totaling $210,000 each.
