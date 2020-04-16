ADOC to implement inmate intake pilot program as 30-day moratorium ends

The department expects to launch its pilot program next week. During stage one, pilot program will allow ADOC to accept an approximate maximum of 100 male and 20 female inmate cohorts over a two-day period, all of whom will be quarantined for a mandatory 14-day period. The department will work with each county to identify these inmates and will focus on receiving inmates who have been held in jails for more than 30 days, as well as from county facilities with significant capacity limitations.