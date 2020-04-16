ADPH urges parents to keep children’s vaccines up to date

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is urging parents to keep their children’s vaccines up to date during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The American Academy of Pediatrics released guidance Wednesday calling for the continuation of well visits for children, especially those under 2 years old. This, the American Academy of Pediatrics says, is to prevent disease outbreaks once social distancing orders are lifted.
The group also says keeping this schedule protects children and families from vaccine-preventable diseases. The American Academy of Pediatrics says people who are unvaccinated or have unknown vaccination status represent the vast majority of patients in outbreaks of diseases for which vaccines are available.
“Vaccines have significantly reduced the burden of diseases such as measles, as just one example. Vaccines are one of the most important advances of public health in Alabama as well as the United States," said ADPH Pediatrician and District Medical Officer Dr. Karen Landers. “We must continue to have high rates of vaccination, even during this time of social distancing, in order to prevent illnesses, save lives and reduce future outbreaks in Alabama.”
A Modern Healthcare article this week cited signs that “indicate fewer children may be getting their routine vaccines as individuals and providers practice social distancing.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, pediatricians across Alabama are strictly adhering to infection control measures to keep children safe, such as:
- Conducting many visits virtually
- Scheduling well visits and sick visits separately
- Checking in patients outside of the office and allowing waiting in the parking lot until appointment times
- Allowing only one caregiver (under age 65) to accompany a child to the pediatric office
- Cleaning and disinfecting exam rooms between patients
To assure your children are receiving their vaccinations and other well care on schedule, the ADPH says to contact the office of your pediatrician or family physician for guidance on scheduling.
