Ala. AG appeals ruling that state cannot prohibit abortions during pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s attorney general has filed for an emergency stay and appeal days after a federal judge ruled that the state cannot ban abortions as part of the state’s response to coronavirus.
Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Thursday he is appealing to the 11th U.S. Circuit of Appeals.
“My office today filed for an emergency stay of the preliminary injunction order partially blocking enforcement of the State health order while we simultaneously asked the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to hear our appeal of the federal district court ruling,” said Marshall.
In March, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris announced that all elective dental, medical and surgical procedures were to be postponed until further notice. The health order included exceptions for treatment of an “emergency medical condition” or to “avoid serious harm from an underlying condition.”
Marshall said abortions are an elective medical procedure.
“The purposes of the order are to promote social distancing and ensure that scarce healthcare resources—including personal protective equipment for medical providers—are available for the fight against COVID-19,” he said. “Abortion clinics responded by suing the State of Alabama claiming that the health order was an effective abortion ‘ban’ and seeking a special blanket exemption from the order. But the State health order does not single out abortions or treat them differently from any other procedure. It simply requires abortion providers to follow the same regulations that apply to everyone else.”
U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson on Sunday issued a preliminary injunction to prevent the state from forbidding abortions as part of a ban on elective medical procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thompson says abortion providers can decide whether a procedure can wait.
