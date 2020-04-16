Ala. banks approved more than 19K loans before small business loan program reached limit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The small business loan program provided by the federal government has hit its $350 billion cap and is now out of money.
Leaders with the Alabama Bankers Association reported Monday banks approved 19,244 loans for small businesses across the state totaling $3.8 million. ABA anticipates a good number of additional loans were approved since the Monday numbers came out.
The state ranks 21st in the U.S. in number of loans, and 22nd in the U.S. in value of loans.
ABA believes many small businesses missed out on this round of loans.
“We are appealing in a very strong way to Congress, to the Alabama delegation specifically, and to the leadership of Congress on both sides of the aisle, to extend the Paycheck Protection Program as soon as possible," said Scott Latham, President and CEO of ABA. "To get this plan approved so that banks have the authority to lend money to small businesses that need it.”
ABA officials say they hope more funding will be approved by the government. If and when that happens, officials encourage business owners to be in contact with banks to have everything they need so they can apply quickly.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.