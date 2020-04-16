Alabama Department of Labor recommends unemployed find essential jobs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - COVID-19 has been creating such an overwhelming impact on businesses, making it very difficult for people who are unemployed, to find work.
All ages of people are struggling, including those that are recently unemployed or even college graduates.
That’s why the Alabama Department of Labor have posted new job finding tools.
They are recommending you find an essential job you may not normally work until things return to normal.
The state’s department of labor website has tools for both job seekers and employers. Special services are available for veterans as well.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.