ALSDE conducting survey to access COVID-19 relief funds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Department of Education is conducting a public survey to prioritize the use of federal funds for response to COVID-19.
The federal funds are a part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. According to ALSDE, the survey is intended to help the state prioritize the use of these federal funds.
ALSDE says districts and schools across the state are responding to the urgent needs of students and their families.
“This requires significant time, effort, and energy focused on both academics and whole child needs, and the priority of Alabama public education will remain ensuring our children are safe and healthy,” a release stated.
Any additional comments should be sent to this email address.
“This is an incredibly challenging time for everyone, and communities across Alabama are coming together to find solutions. We appreciate your feedback and reflections on next steps to support children and schools in Alabama.”
