Andalusia police looking for burglary, theft suspect

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Andalusia Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s help in locating a burglary and theft suspect.
Austin Russell Peppers is wanted by the Andalusia Police Department regarding burglary and theft of property warrants.
Anyone with information regarding the location of Peppers is asked to immediately call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867). You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Your Tip may lead to a cash reward of up to $5,000.
