Auburn teenager shot by two juvenile acquaintances, unknown person

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn teenager is in stable condition after being shot by two of his acquaintances and an unknown person.
Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of N. Donahue Dr. on April 15 where they found the 16-year-old suffering a gunshot wound to the upper torso.
The teenager was life flighted to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment where he is currently listed in stable condition.
An investigation determined that the victim was interacting with two 17-year-old acquaintances and another unknown person when he was shot by one of the suspects.
The two known acquaintances have been identified, but all three suspects fled the area following the shooting.
Charges are anticipated as Auburn police continue investigating.
Anyone with information on the shooting or the whereabouts of the three suspects is asked to contact APD at 334-501-3140.
