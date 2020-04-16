Cattle farmers call for investigation as futures plummet, retail beef sales soar

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Despite an unprecedented surge in retail beef sales, farmers in Alabama and across the country are struggling to sell their cattle at fair market value.
“It was projected to be a pretty decent year, quite honestly,” said Erin Beasley, vice president of the Alabama Cattleman’s Association. “But as soon as the shake up with the virus in mid-March, we really started to see a drastic market discrepancy.”
As consumers began to panic buy, retail beef sales surged nearly 80 percent but on the other end of the supply chain, Beasley said the price per head of cattle dropped 30 to 40 cents per pound, that’s around $300 less a head. Alabama’s AG Commissioner Rick Pate said some cattle farmers were seeing half their typical earnings at the stockyard.
“Consumers have probably noticed that when they go to buy beef recently that the price is pretty strong at the meat case,” said Beasley. “Which you would think is good for cattle producers.”
But it's the opposite. An American Farm Bureau Federation report also found that after the virus hit, packer margins significantly increased as live cattle prices plummeted.
For Beasley and cattle producers across the country, the numbers don't add up.
“We’ve taken some action and we’ve asked for an investigation into these prices,” she explained.
The National Cattleman’s Beef Association urged Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and President Trump to investigate the “striking disparity between boxed beef prices and cattle prices” in the futures and cash markets during the pandemic. The Alabama Farmers Federation, or ALFA, was one of 26 Farm Bureau affiliates to sign a letter to Perdue advocating for an investigation.
A mired of U.S. Senators and Representatives are now calling for a full Department of Justice probe of potential beef price-fixing by processors. Sen. Richard Shelby’s Office is also monitoring the situation.
“[Sen. Shelby] and his staff have been involved in conversations about the recent volatility of the cattle market and are actively monitoring the expanded USDA investigation into beef pricing margins,” stated a spokesperson for Sen. Shelby. “These discussions will continue in an effort to ensure not only the livelihood but also the success of Alabama’s cattle industry during this time.”
Purdue confirmed in a recent tweet the USDA is investigating their concerns.
The COVID-19 investigation is part of a now-expanded USDA inquiry surrounding a similar pricing fallout that followed a fire that shut down a Tyson Foods plant in Holcomb, Kansas in 2019.
“It starts at the meat case and works its way back,” explained Beasley. “You know, sometimes unfortunately even if there’s a nice little profit at one end of the food chain on the cattle side, it’s not necessarily getting all the way back to the producer and that’s what we want to continue to work on.”
Beasley and Pate both stress the country's food supply is abundant and overproducing due to the current shelter in place orders and hospitality service closures. Beasley says consumers can expect to see a full meat case at the supermarket soon.
“In one week we had a 77 percent increase in retail beef sales, which is just astronomical,” Beasley explained. “So, logistically it took us a couple of weeks to get it worked out and get those trucks and boxes of beef all to retail markets. A lot of what you’ve seen is not a shortage of beef at all.”
