COVID-19 testing sites coming to Montgomery Walmart stores

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Additional COVID-19 testing sites will be coming to Walmart stores in Montgomery, according to the governor’s office.
Gov. Kay Ivey says the testing sites are a partnership between Walmart and Quest Diagnostics. They will be available to anyone who may be exhibiting symptoms as well as health care workers and first responders.
Each testing site will require an appointment through Quest’s MyQuest online portal app, according to a release. Appointment confirmations will be needed upon arrival.
“The City of Montgomery is fortunate to have partners such as Walmart and Quest Diagnostics. Increased testing opportunities are crucial to our area stemming the spread of this pandemic,” Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed said. “We are proud to provide Montgomery Police Department officers on site, to help ensure smooth procedural operations at the Walmart mobile drive-thru location.”
All appointments will be drive-thru and in the Walmart parking lots and will be guided by Walmart pharmacist volunteers and Quest employees. The drive-thru will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting. For more information about testing locations, please see the fact sheet here.
Two additional testing sites will also be available to residents of Macon and Butler Counties.
According to Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn, the city will host a one-day drive-thru testing site at the Butler County Health Department. The testing site will be located on Airport Road and available from 10 a.m. until 2 a.m. Tuesday.
In order to be tested, Lovvorn says patients must be referred by a physician or meet the criteria of symptoms for COVID-19.
The Alabama Department of Public Health is also offering a one-day testing site Tuesday through the Macon County Health Department in Tuskegee.
ADPH says the site will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Patients who meet the testing criteria should call for an appointment at 334-727-1800.
