Hayneville nursing home resident hospitalized with COVID-19

LOWNDES COUNTY Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Nursing Home Association says a resident at one of its member nursing homes in Lowndes County has tested positive for COVID-19.
The resident’s condition was not released, but they have been hospitalized.
Orchard Rehabilitation & HealthCare Center in Hayneville was notified by the Alabama Department of Public Health of the positive test on Tuesday.
The process of informing all the facility’s residents and their family members is underway, the nursing home said.
Like other facilities, Orchard says it has had protocols in place for weeks that prevents visitors from entering the nursing home and says it has followed CDC guidelines for infection control.
As of Thursday, there were more than 4,200 confirmed cases and 85 deaths from the coronavirus across the state.
