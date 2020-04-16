Jaw-dropping: two EF-4 tornadoes slam southern Mississippi, with one ‘at least’ 2 miles wide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You read the title correctly. One of the violent EF-4 tornadoes that touched down in southern Mississippi on Easter has been given an official width of at least 2 miles!
That’s according to surveys conducted by the National Weather Service in Jackson, Mississippi.
That will thrust it straight into first place for the widest tornado in Mississippi history. Not only that, but it is tied with a Wisconsin tornado for the widest tornado to touch down east of the Mississippi River in recorded history.
The tornado being referred to began in Jefferson Davis County and lifted in Clarke County. It affected the communities of Bassfield, Soso, Moss, and Heidelburg. It was on the ground for nearly 68 miles.
Trees, homes and other structures in the path of this tornado were heavily damage, destroyed or completely flattened and removed from where they once stood. Unfortunately, this tornado was deadly. The Mississippi death toll from Easter’s severe weather outbreak stands at 12.
For perspective on how wide two miles is, think about 29 football fields lined up. Or picture about 546 Ford F-150 pickups forming a line from bumper to bumper. That is how wide this tornado was.
It will go down as one of the widest tornadoes in United States history. Only Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma have seen a tornado with a width of more than two miles. It’s exceptionally rare.
The El Reno, Oklahoma, tornado that touched down back on May 31, 2013 holds the record for the widest U.S. tornado at a whopping 2.6 miles.
While most large tornadoes are quite powerful, the width of a tornado doesn’t always correlate to its true strength. This time, though, the width and strength were highly correlated.
Surveying is still ongoing with this particular tornado, so its preliminary rating of an EF-4 may still change.
The other southern Mississippi long-track tornado that nearly mirrored this tornado’s path was on the ground for even longer! It traveled 83 miles just several miles to the north of the 2-mile-wide tornado. It was also very large and powerful, receiving a preliminary rating of EF-3 and a width of 1 mile!
