More COVID-19 cases reported at Andalusia plant

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - More COVID-19 cases have been reported at Shaw Industries Plant 65 in Andalusia, the company confirmed Thursday.
Shaw Industries Vice President of Human Resources Mike Hartline says four more employees have tested positive at the Andalusia plant.
Hartline says the employees haven’t worked since April 2.
On April 9, the company confirmed two more employees tested positive for the coronavirus after the company reported the plant’s first confirmed case April 1.
Hartline said the company has notified all associates who have had contact with these four individuals.
Operations at the Andalusia plant resumed Monday after being temporarily suspended due to previous COVID-19 cases. The facility was thoroughly cleaned and disinfected by a third-party cleaning service during this temporary outage, Hartline says.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.